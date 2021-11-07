Balochistan cabinet likely to take oath today

QUETTA: The 14-member cabinet of Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is expected to sworn in on Sunday (today), citing sources ARY News reported.

According to sources, Zahoor Buledi, Saleh Bhutani, Abdul Rehman Khetran, Tariq Magsi, Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan Lehri and Sikandar Umrani are expected among the members of the provincial cabinet.

PTI’s Naseebullah Marri and Mubeen Khilji could also be included in the cabinet, according to sources.

BNP-Awami’s Asad Baloch, Syed Ahsan Shah and Hazara Democratic Party’s Abdul Khaliq Hazara could also be inducted in the provincial cabinet.

Moreover, five advisers will likely to be included in Balochistan cabinet.

Balochistan Awami Party’s Rasheed Baloch, Zia Langove, Sardar Masood Luni, Naimatullah Zehri and Gohram Bugti will likely to take oath as Advisers to the Chief Minister.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha will administer oath to the provincial cabinet members.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was elected as the chief minister of Balochistan unopposed on October 29.

The Balochistan Assembly elected Mr Bizenjo as the new leader of the house. It is the second time that he has been elected to the office of the province’s chief executive. In Jan 2018, he was elected as the CM for the first time after former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri had resigned from the office.

