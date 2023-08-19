Balochistan caretaker cabinet to be finalised tomorrow

QUETTA: Balochistan caretaker cabinet is likely to be finalised by tomorrow evening, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the consultation for the caretaker cabinet is underway and the cabinet is likely to include 10 to 13 members.

Over 30 names are under consideration for the verification and a woman has also been included in the list, the cabinet is expected to take oath on Monday, sources added.

Furthermore, most of the names on the list for the caretaker cabinet are people with political affiliations which has made the process of finalising Balochistan caretaker cabinet difficult.

Earlier, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar administered the oath to caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki in a ceremony held at Governor House.

The oath ceremony was attended by the former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali, and former ministers.

The governor approved Ali Mardan Khan Domki as caretaker chief minister of Balochistan on the recommendation of the parliamentary committee, which forwarded the name to him last night.

Ali Mardan Domki belongs to the Lehri area of Balochistan and is the son of politician Mir Hazoor Bakhsh Domki, who served as a senator between 1975 and 1977. The caretaker CM previously held positions as Tehsil Nazim, Lehri from 2002 to 2005 and District Nazim, Sibi from 2005 to 2010.