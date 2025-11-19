Balochistan CM set to change soon, says Senator Dostain Khan Domki

ISLAMABAD: Senator M. Dostain Khan Domki has claimed that the Chief Minister of Balochistan may be replaced soon, as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) reportedly prepares to appoint a new provincial head, ARY News reported.

According to Domki, the upcoming Chief Minister will be from the PPP, despite past agreements with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He said the move comes in response to poor governance under the current Chief Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, which has reportedly caused dissatisfaction among PPP members in the Balochistan Assembly.

“The PPP has started discussions on potential new names for the post, and an in-house change is expected in the provincial assembly very soon,” Domki stated. He added that internal concerns over Bugti’s performance have accelerated the decision-making process.

Domki also noted that there is a 2.5-year agreement between the PPP and PML-N regarding the provincial chief ministership, which any leadership change would need to respect. However, he emphasized that the PPP is determined to ensure effective governance in the province, which could necessitate leadership restructuring.

Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti was elected as Balochistan Chief Minister on March 1, 2024, unopposed. According to ARY News, Bugti, a former caretaker interior minister, submitted four nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and no other lawmaker filed nominations.

His candidacy was jointly supported by the PPP and PML-N under a political formula designed for forming the federal government and the Balochistan coalition.

Bugti had resigned as caretaker interior minister in December 2023 before joining the Bilawal Bhutto-led PPP.

The announcement of a potential leadership change has sparked speculation about which PPP leader may take over and how it could affect Balochistan’s political landscape.