Balochistan chief secretary replaced

QUETTA: The Balochistan chief secretary has been replaced as Mather Niaz Rana was removed from his office, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Mather Niaz Rana has been removed from the position of Balochistan chief secretary and he was directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Abdul Aziz Uqaili has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Balochistan. Uqaili was earlier deputed as the additional secretary of the planning division.

Moreover, the services of Grade-18 officers, Ali Abbas and Jamshed Sial, were also returned to the Auditor General of Pakistan.

A notification was also issued by the Establishment Division following the premier’s approval.

Earlier on April 13, Balochistan Governor Zahoor Ahmed Agha had tendered his resignation from his office.

Agha had sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi. He had cited Shehbaz Sharif’s election as the prime minister as the reason for his resignation.

Zahoor Ahmed was sworn in as the Balochistan governor on July 9, 2021.

