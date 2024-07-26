Balochistan CM announce depoliticising of police, Levies force

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced the complete depoliticising of the police and levies force and to make them capable of ensuring protection of citizens and the writ of the law across the province.

He directed the IG Police from the floor of the assembly to appoint SPs, DPOs, SHOs on merit and called police officers from other provinces for posting in Balochistan if needed.

He said no member of the assembly and politician would interfere in the police department’s affairs and would not ask for the posting of blue-eyed SP and SHO.

Addressing the Provincial Assembly, Sarfraz Bugti said that the government would intact the tenure of police officers until and unless they don’t hurt the privileges of parliamentarians and self respect of a common man. “We are depoliticising and providing free environment, would also keep accountability in the police department,” he added.

The chief minister said that police would be equipped with modern tools and would provide facilities to the police as the crime prevention is the top priority of the government.

He directed the IG Police to launch operation in collaboration with Levies force against organized crime and ensure security on national highways to curb the lawlessness in the province.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the province is facing the challenges of terrorism and terrorists have launched organized RAW-driven war against the country and the province.

He said that there is initiated a systematic conspiracy against Pakistan, one group is using violence in Balochistan and another group is defaming the state institutions through social media.

He said terrorists were involved in the killing of over 4000 innocent people, taking extortion from mine owners and torturing local people.

The Balochistan CM called the house to hold a special debate session, an in camera briefing in the house on the issue of terrorism.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the digital terrorists spreading fake propaganda want to create space among the state institutions and public and anti-state elements would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said that some legitimate voices of miscreant organizations doing social maneuvering and bringing people on roads and provoking police with an aim that the government would take action.

He said that the government would not use force against the peaceful citizens and we have held dialogues repeatedly. He announced that the Hockey Chawk Quetta would be designated for holding protests and public gatherings in the city and would not allow anyone to chock the government machinery and possess the red zone.

CM Bugti said that holding a peaceful protest is the right of every one and the government would also facilitate the protest if it held peacefully and would not give permission of blocking the roads.

The Chief Minister said holding protest in Gwadar on July 28 would affect the CPEC project in Gwadar as well arrival of foreign delegations, investments, business activities and daily life of local people.

He said that there are reports of serious intelligence threats that BLA has planned to explode in the Bloch national gathering in Gwadar. He added that the past record show that BLA had killed people and blamed the state institutions.

The Balochistan CM said that the government would of course take action to discourage the mob mentality and could not give the control in the hands of any Jahta. He said cannot accept the arbitrariness of a group challenging the state writ.

He termed the protest in Gwadar on July 28 as unjustified. He said that according to the constitution of Pakistan, protest is the right of every citizen, but we will not allow anyone to block the road. This is our state and country and we want Balochistan to be peaceful and prosperous as only proper use of the development funds can end the backwardness.

The police and CTD official have arrested the accused involved in the martyrdom of the president of Khuzadar press club Maulana Sadique and 4 people have been arrested involved in the murder of Aslam ummrani in Naseerabad.