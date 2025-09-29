Balochistan CM announces electric bikes for women on easy installments

QUETTA: Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, has unveiled a plan to provide electric bikes to working women on easy installment terms, aiming to promote their economic independence.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat focused on the implementation of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

The meeting was attended by key provincial leaders including Planning and Development Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Communication and Works Minister Mir Saleem Khan Khosa, Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, and other senior officials. Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Saleem presented a detailed briefing on ongoing projects.

CM Bugti emphasized, “We want women to be self-reliant and actively contribute to social and economic sectors.”

He also issued a firm directive to all provincial departments to complete approved development schemes by January 2026, ensuring timely delivery of public welfare projects. While commending departments showing swift progress, the CM expressed dissatisfaction with those lagging behind and announced that the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team will closely monitor the execution and quality of all development schemes.

“Reducing the difficulties faced by the common people of Balochistan remains the government’s top priority,” said CM Bugti. “All departments must adopt public service as their mission and play an active and responsible role.”

Additionally, CM Sarfraz Bugti directed that both projects be completed by October. New buses for the Green Bus scheme have already been procured and are expected to arrive at Karachi Port in the second week of October.

The Green Bus fleet will be expanded to enhance urban mobility, while a Pink Bus Service will be launched to provide safe and dedicated transport for women.

The CM instructed that all proposed schemes for the upcoming fiscal year must secure technical approval by May, ensuring their timely inclusion in the budget.