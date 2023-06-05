Balochistan CM announces to skip NEC meeting

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Monday announced not to participate in the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday), citing the federal government’s “cold shoulder attitude” towards the province, ARY News reported

In a statement, the Balochistan chief minister said no representative from the province will participate in the meeting – scheduled to take place in Islamabad.

The National Economic Council (NEC) is the highest forum to take decisions about needs and requirements of the provinces. The council comprises four members appointed by the premier and two members each from all provinces.

“The federal government did not fulfill the promises it made for Balochistan’s development,” the chief minister said, the Centre’s attitude towards the province is ‘disappointing’.

He recalled Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had announced grants of Rs10 billion for rehabilitation of the victims of last year’s floods, regretting that no money had been released so far. “The flood victims are still waiting for their rehabilitation, but the provincial government has no resources to rehabilitate them,” he added.

CM Bizenjo demanded the federal government to include the development projects of Balochistan’s MPA, MNA, and Senators, in the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

“The provincial government is not able to disburse development funds to these members due to its limited resources,” he added.

Read More: Balochistan CM lambasts Centre for ‘not providing funds’

It is pertinent to mention here that the Budget 2023-24 would be presented on 9th June in the National Assembly after approval by the federal cabinet.

The economic team made these remarks while briefing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about preparation of the budget for financial year 2023-24.