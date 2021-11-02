Balochistan CM Bizenjo to meet PM Imran Khan today

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will hold an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

After assuming charge, Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will hold his first meeting with PM Imran Khan today, sources told ARY News.

Sources added that CM Bizenjo will request for the provision of special assistance from the Centre for the Balochistan development in the upcoming meeting with PM Imran Khan.

READ: MIR JAN JAMALI RETURNS BALOCHISTAN ASSEMBLY SPEAKER UNOPPOSED

On October 29, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had taken oath as the new Balochistan chief minister after being elected unopposed.

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha had administered the oath to Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in a ceremony. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar had also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

It is the second time that Bizenjo has been elected to the office of the province’s chief executive.

READ: BIZENJO ELECTED AS NEW BALOCHISTAN CHIEF MINISTER

In Jan 2018, he had been elected as the CM for the first time after former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri resigned from the office.

After the resignation of former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Bizenjo, an elected member of the provincial legislature from Awaran, had also stepped down as the speaker of the assembly to contest the election for the slot.

Balochistan coalition partners had decided to nominate him for the chief minister’s office and Mir Jan Jamali as Speaker of the provincial Assembly.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!