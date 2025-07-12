CM Bugti meets HRCP delegation, criticizes ‘distorted narrative’ on Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in the province, particularly the targeted killings of passengers based on ethnic identity, terming it a clear reflection of nefarious designs of ‘Fitna al Hindustan’.

During a meeting with the delegation of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Saturday, Bugti urged human rights organizations to adopt an accurate and impartial understanding of Balochistan’s history and current realities.

Bugti criticized the widespread dissemination as he termed a “distorted narrative” about Balochistan at national and international levels, stressing the need for a truth-based perspective to foster balanced discourse. The meeting addressed law and order, human rights challenges, and ongoing social development efforts in the province.

The CM reiterated that the accession of the princely state of Kalat to Pakistan was a mutual agreement, not a forced annexation. He accused certain groups of deliberately misrepresenting history to mislead the public.

Bugti strongly condemned recent acts of terrorism, particularly the targeted killings of bus passengers based on ethnic identity, calling the acts “barbaric” and devoid of any legitimate cause. He asserted that such violence is not a struggle for rights but a calculated attempt to divide the nation and weaken the country. He accused India of openly supporting terrorist activities in Balochistan, citing repeated statements in Indian media and alleged proxy involvement.

He denounced terrorist factions for refusing dialogue and promoting violent rhetoric, asserting that such behavior is unacceptable in any civilized society.

Addressing the issue of missing persons, Bugti noted that the phenomenon is not exclusive to Balochistan and cautioned against blaming state institutions without evidence.

He revealed that some individuals previously labeled as missing were later found involved in terrorism, and highlighted recent legislation aimed at resolving such cases through legal means.

The CM urged human rights advocates to condemn all acts of terrorism, including those targeting Punjabis and other ethnic groups, rather than selectively focusing on specific narratives.

“Protecting citizens is not just a duty, it’s a constitutional obligation,” Bugti declared. “We will take decisive action against terrorists and their supporters to safeguard peace and development in Balochistan.”