Balochistan CM demands ban on PTI

QUETTA: Chief Minister of Balochistan has demanded to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the violent protests after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Minister Balochistan’s spokesperson Babar Yousafzai said that a political party has carried out violent protests and vandalism and damaged the state’s buildings and military installments.

He accused PTI chairman Imran Khan of spreading violence to please the enemies of Pakistan, hereby his party should be banned.

Babar Yousaffzai claimed that the attacks were carried out with proper planning as the protestor had weapons with them. An investigation should be conducted that how did they get the weapons, he asked.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers took to the streets in large numbers after which some of the protesters set an ambulance on fire.

The situation quickly escalated as protesters closed down Khyber Road, leading to massive traffic jams and causing inconvenience to commuters. Meanwhile, some protesters set an ambulance on fire.

The police responded with force, shelling the protesters to disperse the crowd. In the aftermath of the protests and arrested a total of 30 individuals from various locations in connection with the protests.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police are currently using CCTV footage to identify and prosecute any individuals who were involved in creating disturbances and lawlessness during the protests.

Imran Khan arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.