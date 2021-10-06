Balochistan CM Alyani not to resign at any cost: Shahwani

QUETTA: Liaquat Shahwani, spokesperson for the provincial government, said on Wednesday that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani will not resign at any cost, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the provincial government spokesperson said that talks are underway with disgruntled Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) members and some coalition partners.

“Talks are underway with disgruntled lawmakers,” he said, adding that the Balochistan government will remove all reservations of estranged provincial legislators.

وزیر اعلی بلوچستان جام کمال خان کو اکٹریتی اراکین کی حمایت حاصل ہے۔

وزیر اعلی استعفی نہیں دینگے ۔ ناراض دوستوں کو منانے کی کوشش جاری رہیگی ۔ ناراض دوستوں کے شکایات و تحفظات دور کیئے جائینگے — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) October 6, 2021

Five members of the Balochistan cabinet and four parliamentary secretaries have decided to resign from their post after a deadline given to Jam Kamal for stepping down as chief minister expired today, it emerged on Wednesday.

Disgruntled lawmakers of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and some members from its coalition partners had given a 24-hour deadline to Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani to leave office.

Three ministers, two advisers, and four parliamentary secretaries have submitted their resignation to Zahoor Buledi. The ministers who have resigned included provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, Abdul Rehman Khetran, and Asad Baloch, along with advisers Akbar Askani and Muhammad Khan Lehri.

Parliamentary secretaries who resigned included Bushra Rind, Rasheed Baloch, Sikander Imrani, and Mahjabeen.

On October 2, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had stepped down as the president of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in a surprise move and ordered the party organisers to hold elections.

