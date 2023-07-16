Balochistan CM lashes out at PDM govt for their unfair treatment

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lashed out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government for their unfair treatment towards the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the chief minister said that the federal government’s attitude towards Balochistan is unfair as the damage caused to the province is more than Rs 300 billion because of including Balochistan in NFC.

The matter related to Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) payment is also pending and despite constant contact with the federal government, no positive response has been given so far, he added.

He said that Balochistan had expectations from the government especially PM Shehbaz Sharif because he took the reservations seriously but there is no progress in this regard yet.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lambasted the federal government for ‘ignoring the province and not providing funds.

In a policy statement, the chief minister claimed that not a ‘single penny’ out of the Rs10 billion grant announced by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for the rehabilitation of flood affectees was provided to his province.

CM Bizenjo expressed concerns over the non-fulfillment of promises and the cold-shoulder attitude of the federal government toward the problems of the province where a sense of deprivation already prevails. “Despite several requests, the prime minister is not giving time for a meeting,” he added.

“We are allies of the government in Centre but the promises made to us are not being fulfilled,” he complained. In this situation, the Balochistan government was unable to present a “balanced budget” for the fiscal year 2023-24, he added.