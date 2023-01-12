Balochistan CM okays housing scheme for low-income fishermen

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has approved a housing scheme for low-income fishermen of Gwadar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the Board of Revenue will provide 200 acres of land to Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) for Fishermen Housing Scheme Colony.

Following the approval from Balochistan CM, Rs300 million has been allocated initially for the establishment of housing scheme for low-income fishermen.

“By establishing the colony, the housing problems of the local fishermen will be solved and the standard of living will be raised,” read a statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had approved technical supplementary grants of Rs822.7 million to uplift fishermen in Gwadar. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting and approved technical supplementary grants of Rs1022.750 million for Baluchistan fishermen and Ghurki Trust teaching Hospital (GTTH), Lahore. Considering the summary of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the committee approved TSG in aid of Rs822.750 million enabling Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) to disburse the amount of Rs250,000/per head to 3291 fishermen registered with Baluchistan Fisheries Department for the purchase of boat engines. Read More: Balochistan CM approves issuance of health cards for fishermen Earlier in January, Balochistan CM Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo approved issuance of health cards for fishermen registered with the Department of Fisheries and Coastal Development. Balochistan CM gave approved the issuance of health cards for registered fishermen on a summary sent to his office by the Department of Fisheries and Coastal Development. “In the first phase, health cards will be issued to the fishermen of Gwadar and in the second phase, the fishermen of Lasbela and Hub districts,” the provincial government spokesperson said in a statement.

