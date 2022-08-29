Balochistan CM says Rs200bn needed for flood victims’ rehabilitation

QUETTA: Balochistan chief minister (CM) Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has said that more than Rs200billion are required for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit victims in the province.

This he said while talking to journalists in Quetta. Balochistan CM Abdul Qudus Bizenjo said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs10 billion for the province, but Rs200 billion will be required for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit victims.

Bizenjo said that the prime minister and the Pakistan Army are providing full support. In the conversation with the journalists, Abdul Qudus Bizenjo said that people say that he’s sleeping for no reason. “I’m doing so much work while sleeping what will happen if I awake,” the Balochistan CM said.

He said that there has been 100 times more destruction in the province as compared to 2010 floods. It is very difficult to reach each and every person, but his government is trying its best to serve the masses, who are still sitting under the open sky, Bizenjo said.

The chief minister of Balochistan said that the lack of tents is not a financial problem but the government is not getting tents from the market due to increased demand.

Abdul Qudus Bizenjo also said that the rain in Quetta has caused damage where the lands have been encroached.

