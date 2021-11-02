Balochistan CM summons session over law and order

QUETTA: Balochistan’s Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has summoned a session over law and order in the province tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

The law enforcement agencies will give a detailed briefing over the law and order situation in the province in the meeting.

The meeting will also revisit the security plan of the province including Quetta.

Chief Minister Bizenjo, in a statement has said that protection of life and property is the foremost priority of his government. “Any negligence in the maintenance of law and order will not be tolerated,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that at least 12 people got injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Kharan district today.

An explosive device planted on a motorcycle went off in the district’s Kharan Bazaar, police said.

Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bazinjo condemned the blast and ordered a probe into it.

“The enemies want to play havoc with the province’s peace,” he said. “Such cowardly acts cannot deter us.”

An explosion also hit a vehicle in Hub tehsil of Balochistan yesterday, leaving one person dead and another injured. The blast occurred near a hotel at the main RCD Highway in Hub.