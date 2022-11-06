Balochistan CM’s special plane lands back at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The special plane of Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has landed back at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after departing for Quetta, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said that the special plane of Balochistan CM Abdul Qudus Bizenjo was diverted to Karachi airport again owing to bad weather in Quetta.

CM Bizenjo was due to reach Balochistan’s capital after completing his visit to Karachi.

CM Bizenjo had arrived in Karachi to visit Sanaullah Zehri’s residence to condole the death of his sister-in-law.

When the special plane reached Quetta airport, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi by the air traffic controller owing to bad weather. The plane later landed at Karachi airport.

The chief minister later departed for Balochistan House after his plane landed in Karachi.

Comments