Balochistan crisis deepens as CM Jam Kamal to meet PM Imran tomorrow

QUETTA: Political crisis in Balochistan deepened on Wednesday as Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has left for Islamabad to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to sources, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan will meet PM Imran Khan tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss the political situation of the province and no-confidence motion tabled against him by disgruntled BAP lawmakers and coalition parties.

The chief minister during his stay in Islamabad would also meet several other senior political leaders, said sources.

On Tuesday, Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Agha also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan over the no-confidence motion tabled against Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

According to sources privy to the development, the governor, who arrived in Islamabad in a special plane, met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday over the recent political developments in Balochistan.

The governor would decide on summoning the Balochistan Assembly session after consultations in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) disgruntled lawmakers and their allies in the coalition government on Oct 11 had filed a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

14 provincial lawmakers have submitted the no-confidence motion to the secretariat of the Balochistan Assembly.

The estranged lawmakers, in a motion submitted to the assembly secretariat, said that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure and sought the removal of Alyani.

