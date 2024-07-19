Balochistan dismisses over 200 policemen

The Balochistan Police Department has dismissed over 200 personnel due to negligence and prolonged absence from duty.

The notification stated that the dismissed personnel include constables, head constables, and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs).

The notification further elaborated that the dismissed officers belong to various regions across Balochistan, including Quetta, Loralai, Sibi, Kalat, Zhob, Naseerabad, and Makran. This widespread dismissal reflects the department’s commitment to upholding high standards of professionalism and dedication among its ranks.

The police department reiterated that negligence and absenteeism would not be tolerated, as they undermine the overall effectiveness of law enforcement operations. The department urged all remaining personnel to adhere strictly to their duties and responsibilities, warning that similar actions would be taken against those failing to meet the required standards.