Balochistan cabinet approves electric bike scheme with 30% subsidy and easy instalments

QUETTA: The Balochistan Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Friday approved several key initiatives aimed at strengthening the province’s economic, social, and administrative systems, including an electric bike scheme for the general public and a comprehensive health insurance programme for government employees.

During its 21st meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the cabinet approved the launch of an Electric Bikes Scheme under which students, working women, and government employees will be provided electric bikes at a 30 per cent subsidy.

Common citizens will also be able to avail the facility through easy instalment plans.

The cabinet agreed that the scheme would be implemented through bank financing to ensure maximum public participation.

The cabinet noted that approximately 250,000 government employees in Balochistan incur annual medical expenses of Rs6 to 7 billion.

In view of this, the cabinet approved the introduction of a comprehensive health insurance scheme for government employees to ensure a transparent, efficient, and sustainable healthcare system.

Approval was also granted for the audit of advance medical payments and the Public Endowment Fund under the existing policy framework.

In a move to promote youth empowerment and economic self-reliance, the cabinet approved the expansion of the Enterprises Development Program to Gwadar, Kech, and Awaran, enabling more young people to benefit from entrepreneurial opportunities.

The cabinet reaffirmed that all appointments would be made strictly on merit, underscoring its commitment to good governance and transparency.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the health insurance initiative would ensure better healthcare access for government employees.

He highlighted that the Electric Bikes Scheme would provide affordable transport to people from all walks of life.

The expanded Enterprises Development Program would guide more youth toward economic stability, he added.