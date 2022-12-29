Balochistan establishes commission to recover missing persons

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has established a commission on order of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a bid to recover all the missing persons in the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the development was announced by Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau while talking to journalists after meeting with relatives of missing persons.

During the meeting, the relatives demanded the safe recovery of missing students. He, while talking to journalists, claimed that the government had established a commission in this regard on orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In response to a question regarding the border security issue, Ziaullah Langau said that such issues do not fall under the jurisdiction of the provincial government.

Responding to another question, the minister said the provincial assembly was responsible for making law for Gawadar Tax. “No matter what legislation assembly will be passed, we will enforce it across the province,” he added.

Comments