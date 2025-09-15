Balochistan fisheries department to launch crackdown on illegal trawling

QUETTA: In a decisive move to protect marine ecosystems and safeguard the livelihoods of coastal communities, the Balochistan Fisheries Department has announced a crackdown on illegal trawling along the province’s coastline.

According to a press release, the initiative is part of the broader vision of Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, who has emphasized sustainable development and the welfare of local fishermen.

Director General of Fisheries Balochistan, Atiqullah Khan, reaffirmed the department’s commitment during a recent review visit to coastal areas of Gwadar. He was accompanied by Assistant Director Shah Fahad Anwar, Marine Biologist Nematullah Zaheer, Inspector Abdul Basit, and Skipper Muhammad Yasin Khan. The team assessed the extent of illegal trawling and received a detailed briefing on the challenges faced by local fishermen.

Following the visit, the department resolved to take all necessary measures to curb unauthorized fishing practices and uphold the rights of local fishermen. The crackdown aims to preserve marine biodiversity and ensure the long-term sustainability of the region’s fishing industry.

The campaign is being carried out under the directives of Parliamentary Secretary Haji Barkat Rind and Secretary Fisheries Tariq Qamar Baloch, who have stressed the importance of protecting both the ecological balance and the economic interests of Balochistan’s coastal populations.