58 terrorists killed, 10 security personnel, 5 civilians martyred as forces foil 12 FAH attacks in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 58 terrorists were killed, while 10 security personnel and five civilians were martyred as security forces foiled 12 coordinated attacks carried out by Fitna Al Hindustan (FAH) across different areas of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing security sources.

According to the sources, terrorists launched attacks at 12 separate locations across the province on Friday night and early Saturday. However, timely and effective action by security forces and other law enforcement agencies successfully thwarted all the attacks.

Security sources said that 58 terrorists affiliated with Fitna Al Hindustan have so far been killed during the counter-operations. During the clashes, 10 personnel from security forces and police embraced martyrdom while defending the province.

Meanwhile, security sources said that Fitna Al Hindustan also targeted a civilian family in Gwadar, killing five members of a Baloch laborer family from Khuzdar. The victims included a woman and three children.

Security forces have launched further pursuit operations and intensified aerial surveillance in the affected areas, the sources added. Further terrorist casualties and losses are expected as the operations progress.

It was also noted that a day earlier, security forces had already killed 41 FAH terrorists during separate operations in various areas of Balochistan. With the latest developments, the total number of terrorists killed over the past two days has risen to 99, security sources confirmed.