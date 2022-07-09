Balochistan floods: Pakistan Army assures all-out support for relief work

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Saturday visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan and assured all-out support to provide relief to flood-hit areas in the province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the Corps Commander was given a detailed update on the flood situation in the province and relief activities being undertaken by different institutions.

The minister Home and PDMA, Chief Secretary Balochistan and DG PDMA appreciated the assistance of security forces to civil administration for providing maximum and timely relief for the flood-affected areas and population.

Corps Commander Quetta expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and assured continued and all-out support of security forces to the provincial administration and PDMA in ongoing relief operations.

He also appreciated and encouraged the efforts of all departments undertaking relief operations across the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least seven people were killed in Balochistan province during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of rain-related deaths in the province from July 01 to 56 people.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan, among the 56 dead during period, 22 of them were women, 24 children and 10 men.

“As many as 48 people also sustained injuries in the rain-related incidents,” it said, adding that 670 houses also sustained infrastructural damages. The areas, according to the PDMA, that remained most affected included Quetta, Loralai, Sibi, Harnai, Kohlu, Zhob and other areas.

Comments