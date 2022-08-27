Balochistan floods: Two more dead, tally reaches 242

Quetta: Two more people have been reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

According to details, PDMA told on Tuesday that five more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in the province taking the tally to 242. A total of 116 men, 55 women, and 71 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.

Moreover, over 102 people suffered injuries due to floods in the past three days. A total of 1,45,936 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

A total of 61,488 homes were damaged and 7,527 homes were demolished in the recent rains and floods in the province. A total of 18 bridges and 1000 km of roads have been damaged in the recent floods.

