Balochistan floods: Two more dead, tally reaches 244

QUETTA: The death toll from torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan has risen to 244 as two more people have lost their lives during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the latest PDMA report, 244 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Balochistan since June 1.

Further, the authority said that several roads and bridges were washed away by floods.

It said rains had damaged over 61,000 houses in the province since June 1, out of which 10,129 were partially damaged and 3,406 were completely destroyed.

The recent rains have badly affected several Balochistan districts and hundreds of acres of standing crops have been washed away in flood channels, while 145,936 cattle have been swept away by floodwaters.

PM’s Balochistan visit

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of the Balochistan province and announced Rs10 billion for the provincial government to assist flood victims.

I am announcing to handover Rs10 billion to [Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus] Bizenjo sahib, the prime minister said while being flanked by the chief minister, federal minister Shahzain Bugti and others during his visit to flood-hit areas in the province.

