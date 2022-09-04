Balochistan gas supply to restore tonight after flood damage

KARACHI: The gas supply to Balochistan that was disrupted owing to damage to the gas pipeline in floods will be restored tonight, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Floods had washed away 24-inch and 12-inch gas pipelines in Bolan River on 19 August, last month, passing under the riverbed near Bibi Nani bridge.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviewed the Bibi Nani bridge over Bolan River today.

He also inspected the gas pipeline restoration work being conducted by the technical teams of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Balochistan people were facing problems in absence of gas and power supply to the province, which were cut off because of the damage to the infrastructure caused by devastating floods.

