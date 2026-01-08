Balochistan governor briefs PM Shehbaz on development projects

QUETTA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on Thursday for a one-day official visit.

He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and members of parliament.

The prime minister later visited the Governor House, where he was warmly received by Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Balochistan Police presented a guard of honour to the prime minister, according to a Governor House press release.

During the meeting, the governor briefed the prime minister on the progress of ongoing development projects across the province. The discussion focused on key initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and public services in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Federal Ministers Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Aleem Khan, Rana Sanaullah, and prominent political leaders from the province.

Later, the prime minister held a separate meeting with the chief minister and his cabinet at the Chief Minister House. During his visit, he is also scheduled to inaugurate the N-25 Karachi–Chaman Highway project and Danish Schools in the province.