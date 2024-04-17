27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
- Advertisement -

Balochistan govt barred from closing businesses during VIP movement

Manzoor Ahmed
By Manzoor Ahmed
|

TOP NEWS

Manzoor Ahmed
Manzoor Ahmed

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has barred the provincial government from closing educational institutions and businesses during VIP movement in Quetta, ARY News reported.

In a written order on a constitutional petition filed by a citizen, the court directed the authorities to not close the roads for more than two minutes as per the Blue Book documents.

BHC Acting Chief Hashim Kakar and Justice Shaukat Ali Rakhshani wrote the judgment which barred the provincial government and relevant departments from closing educational institutes and businesses falling in the route of the VIP movement in Quetta.

The court also directed the government against disturbing traffic flow unnecessarily during the VIP movement.

Read more: Sindh CM’s protocol car upturned, policeman die, six injured

While acknowledging the state’s responsibility to protect VIPs and prominent individuals, the BHC stated that the basic human rights of the citizens also held significance.

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) said that closing down roads, shops and schools during the VIP movement without providing a substitute was inappropriate.

The BHC urged for providing appropriate security measures that would allow the provision of basic human rights and free movement to the citizens.

It is pertinent to mention that a citizen, identified as Naimatullah, had filed a constitutional petition at the BHC in 2018 against the security protocols during the VIP movement.

The petitioner maintained that the closure of the educational institutes and businesses during the visits of the prime minister and president was against basic human rights.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.