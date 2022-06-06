Balochistan govt cuts cabinet members’ perks up to 50%

QUETTA: Balochistan government has cut perks of cabinet members up to 50 per cent amid the severe economic crisis in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired the session of the provincial cabinet. After the conclusion of the cabinet session, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran conducted a press conference today. He said that the provincial cabinet discussed a 50-point agenda.

Sardar Khetran said that the cabinet approved the formation of three new districts in Balochistan. From September 1, Hub, Usta Muhammad and Karezat will become new districts of the province.

“The perks of cabinet members will be reduced up to 50 per cent. A committee has been constituted to hand over 170 water schemes to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) that will help to address water scarcity in Quetta.”

“The provincial cabinet approved an increase in the pensions up to 10%. It has been decided to fix the price of 40-kilogram wheat at Rs2,400.”

Khetran criticised that the government will approach the court against the new delimitations finalised by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

