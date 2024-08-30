Balochistan govt declares 10 districts calamity-hit

The Balochistan government on Friday declared 10 districts of the province calamity-hit after heavy rainfall and floods in the areas, ARY News reported.

According to the notification 10 districts have been declared calamity-hit, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

The districts include Qalat, Ziarat, Sohbatpur, Lasbela, Awaran, Kachi, Jaffarabad, Usta Muhammad, Loralai and Chagai.

The PDMA said the district administrations of the aforementioned areas of Balochistan have been directed to take steps to provide relief to the people.

Earlier, PDMA said, at least 29 people lost their lives and 15 injured in Balochistan.

According to a PDMA report, the rains, which started since July 1, have caused widespread damage to infrastructure and crops.

The rain has caused damage to several houses, with 858 completely destroyed and 13896 partially damaged.

In addition to the loss of life and property, the rains have also caused significant damage to crops, with 58799 acres of crops and 41 kilometers of roads affected.

The PDMA report also stated that seven bridges have been damaged, while 373 animals have died due to the heavy rains.

Fresh wave of the monsoon is lashing cities across Pakistan.

On the other hand, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning of more rains in the coastal regions of Sindh over the next 24 hours.