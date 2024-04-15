Balochistan govt declares rain, flood emergency

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has declared rain and urban flood emergency due to continuous heavy rains which battered different districts of the province, killing and injuring several people across the province.

In a statement, Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind said that the leave of all officers and staff has been canceled to promptly ensure rescue services to people in the flood-hit areas and to avert any untoward situation.

The spokesperson said that schools will remain closed on April 15 and 16 in rain-affected districts of the province.

Under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti online meeting of Commissioners and PDMA officials held to review the situation caused by heavy rains in the province and the measures being taken for the rescue of affected people.

In the meeting, Principal Secretary to the CM Imran Zarkoon and DG PDMA briefed the participants on the overall situation occurred due to heavy rain in the province.

Read More; Schools in Balochistan to remain closed amid rain emergency

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed anger over public complaints of lack of drainage and reaffirmed to provide the required resources and support to all the field officers to take timely and precautionary measures in order to deal with any emergency situation in the rain-affected areas of the province.

The chief minister said it is the government’s responsibility to get the people out of trouble and suffering.

Sarfraz Bugti has instructed that the field officers to eliminate the encroachment on the drainage canals.

He directed the field officers and district administration officials to visit the affected areas and provide all-possible help to the affectees.

At least 10 people were killed in Balochistan province, including seven struck by lightning, where 25 districts were battered by rain and some areas were flooded.

Meanwhile,