Balochistan govt imposes section 144 for 15 days

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has imposed section 144 across the province for 15 days due to the law and order situation, ARY News reported on Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Balochistan Home Department has issued a notification in this regard, imposing a complete ban on the display and use of weapons, gatherings, sit-ins, processions, and rallies of five or more than five persons across Balochistan with immediate effect for fifteen days.

According to the notification, there exists fear of a breach of peace and a threat to the general law and order in the province.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also imposed section 144 across the province ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest tomorrow.

PTI had announced to hold a black day nationwide as well as a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8, to mark the first year of “fraud general elections” held in 2024.

Read More: PTI denied permission to hold public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

In a video statement, newly appointed Public Accounts Committee Chairman and PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar said that the February 8 public gathering would be the largest gathering in Pakistan’s history.

He said that the primary focus should be on ensuring the success of the event on February 8. Junaid Akbar also praised Ali Amin Gandapur, stating that he took charge of the party at a time when no one else was willing to do so.

He added that no financial request would be made to Ali Amin Gandapur for the rally’s expenses.

Junaid Akbar said that each village council must arrange transportation and mobilisation of workers at its own level for PTI’s February 8 rally.