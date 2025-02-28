Balochistan govt seeks reduction in airline fares

QUETTA: A joint resolution was submitted in the Balochistan assembly by Provincial Minister Sadiq Umrani, seeking reduction in airline fares, ARY News reported.

The joint resolution highlighted that the closure of the national highway from Quetta to Karachi has forced people to travel by air, with many using air travel to transport patients to Karachi.

All airlines operating from Quetta to Karachi have significantly raised their fares, with the one-way ticket price set at PKR 70,000, as described by the joint resolution.

The provincial minister and other movers of the resolution urged the provincial government to communicate with the federal government to ensure that airline fare rates should have a significant reduction.

“Additionally, there has been a substantial increase in air ticket prices from Quetta to Karachi and Islamabad. The airfare for these routes, which was previously between Rs 17,000 and Rs 20,000, has surged to Rs 72,000 Rs PKR 100,000.”

The Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also sent a letter to the Ministry of Aviation expressing concern over the exorbitant increase in ticket prices.

The Chamber of Commerce has called for attention to be paid to the airfares ranging from PKR 72,000 to PKR 100,000. It stated that PIA flights are limited while private airlines are charging excessive airline fare rates.

The Chamber President demanded that PIA and other airlines be mandated to increase their flights to Quetta.

Read More: Ramadan 2025: Pakistan Railways announces new reservation timing

Earlier, The Pakistan Railways administration announced revised working timings for reservation offices across the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a notification, the morning shift will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the evening shift will function from 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

On Fridays, there will be a break for Juma prayers from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM.

The new timings will remain in effect until the 15th of Ramadan, after which all reservation offices will revert to their previous schedules.