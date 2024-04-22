Balochistan govt to launch air ambulance service

QUETTA: The government of Balochistan has announced the first-ever air ambulance service in the province’s history, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that an air ambulance service would be started soon for the first time in the history of the province.

Balochistan government has decided to use one of the two planes owned it for public facilitation instead of selling it.

In a statement, the chief minister said that the People’s Air Ambulance service would be launched for the emergency shifting of patients to expand the provision of emergency medical facilities to the masses.

With the launch of Air Ambulance, patients can be transferred to major hospitals across the country, including the provincial capital Quetta on an emergency basis.

CM Bugto said that efforts would be taken to improve service delivery in all sectors including health services in Balochistan and substantial results can be achieved by changing decision-making priorities.

He said the provincial government has working hard to provide quality medical facilities to the poor people by bringing extraordinary reforms in the health department.

CM Bugti said that the available resources would be utilized for the public interest.

Earlier on April 17, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the development and prosperity of Balochistan is the top priority of the federal government.

Balochistan Chief Miniter (CM) Sarfraz Bugti called on the prime minister and apprised him of the relief activities in the province after torrential rains.

The meeting primarily focused on addressing various issues related to the development and prosperity of Balochistan. PM Shehbaz emphasized the centre’s commitment to supporting the provincial government in promoting education across Balochistan.