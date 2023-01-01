Balochistan home minister to head missing persons commission

QUETTA: Balochistan’s Home Minister Ziaullah Langau on Sunday has been appointed as the chairman of the high-powered commission to recover and investigate the cases of missing persons, ARY News reported.

The home ministry formed a high-powered missing persons commission following the orders of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) under the Balochistan Tribunal Inquiry Commission 196 of Section 3.

The statement issued by the court stated the commission is responsible to support the families of missing persons besides devising a legal procedure for their recovery.

It added that the commission will provide legal assistance to the families of the missing persons who are not involved in any act of terrorism.

It is pertinent to mention here the notification of the commission was issued after the approval of the cabinet.

Earlier, the Balochistan home ministry formed a parliamentary commission on missing persons on the orders of the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

READ: BALOCHISTAN GOVT FORMS COMMISSION ON MISSING PERSONS

The interior minister of Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langau will be the chairman of the parliamentary commission. Whereas, the member of assembly Asad Ullah Baloch, Zahid Raiki, Malik Naseer Shahwani, and Zamrak Achakzai will be members of the commission.

The additional chief secretary will be the secretary of the commission.

The commission will probe the missing persons’ case and it will also look into the activities of these missing persons against the state, the notification stated.

The missing person commission received a total number of 9,133 complaints from the residents of Balochistan.

During the last month of November 101 more cases were received by the Missing Person Commission and the total number of cases reached 9,133.

The report submitted with the SC further said that the commission overall solved 5,574 cases and 3,743 missing persons have been recovered so far including 81 in the month of November.

Overall, 241 bodies of the persons declared missing were received, while 974 people are in the custody and 616 people, who have been declared missing, are currently jailed.

Furthermore, the SC was informed that as of November 30, overall 2,207 cases of missing persons are pending.

Comments