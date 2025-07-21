Court orders exhumation of woman’s body in Balochistan ‘honor’ killing case

QUETTA: A judicial magistrate in Quetta has ordered the exhumation of a woman’s grave in connection with a alleged honor killing in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the order was issued on the request of police, and the exhumation process will be conducted under the magistrate’s supervision to ensure proper investigation.

The Balochistan incident, believed to be a case of so-called honor killing, came to light after a disturbing video surfaced online, prompting swift action from the Balochistan government.

A case was registered under state complaint.

Government spokesperson Shahid Rind said the individuals appearing in the video were identified using NADRA records, and while the involved tribes and suspects have been recognized, their names are being withheld for now.

Read more: Balochistan CM orders inquiry into video showing couple’s killing

The viral footage of the twin murders in Balochistan, allegedly filmed during Eid al-Adha, shows armed men brutally killing a woman and a man.

The Balochistan woman murder has resurfaced debates on gender violence and the prevalence of honour killings in Pakistan.

According to the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO), Balochistan reported 32 honour killings in 2024, with only one resulting in a condemnation.

In a latest development, earlier today 11 suspects were arrested, including the head of the Satakzai tribe in connection with the case.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the arrests through a statement on social media platform X, stating that operations are continuing effectively and that the state stands with the oppressed.

He vowed that all those involved would be brought to justice.

As part of the ongoing crackdown, police raided the Satakzai House and apprehended tribal chief Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai.