Balochistan hospital nurse reveals sexual harassment scandal with staff

QUETTA: A nurse from Sheikh Zayed Hospital on Friday accused the administration of blackmailing and sexual harassment to female nurse staff, ARY News reported.

The provincial authorities and police received an anonymous letter from the affected nurse of Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The letter states that nurses and other female staff in Sheikh Zayed Hospital are forced to solicit by a powerful group.

The alleged victim revealed in the letter that those staffers who do not obey them are subjected to oppression, moreover all the facilities are given to those who followed the instructions given by the influential group.

She further exposed the gang and stated that the staff nurses are being blackmailed through immoral pictures, meanwhile the victim did not reveal her name due to the threat from this group.

The secretary of health Balochistan has taken notice of the matter and established a committee to investigate and record the statements of affected women.

In a relevant development , the provincial authorities said that not a single complainant appeared before the committee.

The committee is still waiting for the statements of the affected women to get the shreds of evidence to take strict action against the involved officers.

Last month, Quetta police arrested two suspects including Hidayat Khilji for their alleged role in abducting, and filming obscene videos of girls in Quetta.

Addressing a presser in Quetta, DIG Police said that a woman filed a complaint with the police regarding the abduction of her two daughters.

“The woman blamed that Hidayat Khilji and his brother Khalil abducted them,” he said adding that obscene videos and pictures of the two girls were shared on different platforms.

He said that they immediately acted against the suspects and arrested them after registering a case against them.

“Laptop, mobile phones and other devices have been recovered from their possession,” the DIG police said and announced a team comprising of senior police officials to probe the matter.

He further rejected reports being shared on social media regarding the higher number of women being quoted on social media who faced abduction and filming of obscene videos at their hands.

