Balochistan IED blast: Martyred captain laid to rest

RAWALPINDI: Captain Muhammad Fahad Khan, who embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Balochistan’s Kahan area, was laid to rest after offering funeral prayers at Army Graveyard, Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Monday, citing military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), funeral prayers for Captain Muhammad Fahad Khan – who embraced martyrdom during a clearance operation – were offered at the Army Graveyard in Rawalpindi.

The funeral prayers were attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens, and relatives of the martyr.

The military’s media wing, in the statement, added that Captain Muhammad Fahad was buried with full military honour.

A day earlier, the ISPR said that an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during an intelligence-based operation that had been underway in the Kahan area of Balochistan’s Kohlu district.

Resultantly, Captain Fahad along with four other brave sons of soil Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon have embraced Shahadat, laying their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat of terrorism, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and a terrorist was killed on early Sunday during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan’s Zhob.

According to the military’s media wing, “based on credible intelligence, an operation was launched in Sambaza area of Zhob, to stop terrorists from using few suspected routes to move across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and to sneak into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), along the interprovincial boundary and target citizens and security forces.”

As a result of continuous surveillance and sanitisation of the area, a group of terrorists was intercepted in the early hours today, the ISPR added.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed while a soldier, Sepoy Haq Nawaz, was martyred. Two soldiers sustained were injured in the gunfight, the ISPR statement said.

