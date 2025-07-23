Balochistan woman’s killing: Mother justifies act, urges tribal leader’s release

QUETTA – July 23, 2025: Mother of woman killed for ‘honour’ in Balochistan incident has defended the act and called for the release of the tribal chieftain.

According to details, a video statement from the mother of Bano, the woman murdered in an alleged honour killing, has surfaced, in which she defended the act and urged for the release of tribal leader Sardar Sher Baz Satakzai.

In the video, Bano’s mother declared that her daughter was punished in accordance with Balochi tribal customs and traditions. She further claimed that Sardar Sher Baz Satakzai bore no responsibility in the matter and should not be blamed for Balochistan incident.

“I appeal to the authorities to release Sardar Sher Baz Satakzai and all others involved,” she said, defending the decision that led to her daughter’s killing as justified under local customs.

It is worth mentioning here that the viral footage of the twin murders in Balochistan, allegedly filmed during Eid al-Adha, shows armed men brutally killing a woman and a man. The video drew public outrage and prompted action from provincial officials.

At least 11 suspects have been arrested, including the head of the Satakzai tribe in the case. Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the arrests through a statement on social media platform X, stating that operations are continuing effectively and that the state stands with the oppressed.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the murder and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to a statement from the PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister spoke with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti over the phone and instructed him to ensure a swift and transparent inquiry.