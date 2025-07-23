Balochistan incident: Pakistan Ulema Council rejects mother’s defense of suspects

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Wednesday declared the statement made by the mother of Bano, murdered in the Balochistan incident, contrary to the teachings of the Quran, Sunnah, as well as the constitution and national laws in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Ulema Council, led by Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, in a statement condemned the statement and maintained, “The parents’ remarks suggest their complicity in the honour killing, which is both deplorable and condemnable.”

The Pakistan Ulema Council added that forgiving the perpetrators of such a heinous crime is not permissible under Islamic Sharia, nor is it justified under any circumstances.

“Even if the victim’s parents wish to forgive the murderers, such an act would be invalid, as Sharia does not grant the right to pardon in cases of unjust killing,” the Ulema’s body stated and added the parents themselves should be considered complicit in this wrongful act.

The Pakistan Ulema Council demanded strict action against those who facilitated the crime, stressing that the state is responsibile of conducting a thorough investigation to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

It hoped that no lapses would occur in the pursuit of justice for the victim.

“The Sharia mandates punishment for anyone involved in oppression, even if they are close relatives.” the Pakistan Ulema Council concluded.

Earlier in the day, a video statement from the mother of Bano, the woman murdered in an alleged honour killing, has surfaced, in which she defended the act and urged for the release of tribal leader Sardar Sher Baz Satakzai.

In the video, Bano’s mother declared that her daughter was punished ‘in accordance’ with Balochi tribal customs and traditions. She further claimed that Sardar Sher Baz Satakzai bore no responsibility in the matter and should not be blamed for Balochistan incident.

“I appeal to the authorities to release Sardar Sher Baz Satakzai and all others involved,” she said, defending the decision that led to her daughter’s killing as justified under local customs.

It is worth mentioning here that the viral footage of the twin murders in Balochistan, allegedly filmed during Eid al-Adha, shows armed men brutally killing a woman and a man. The video drew public outrage and prompted action from provincial officials.

At least 11 suspects have been arrested, including the head of the Satakzai tribe in the case. Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the arrests through a statement on social media platform X, stating that operations are continuing effectively and that the state stands with the oppressed.