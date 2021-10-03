CM Balochistan Jam Kamal meets six estranged BAP lawmakers

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Sunday said that he had met with six estranged provincial legislators from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and would soon resolve differences among them, ARTY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Jam Kamal said he had a meeting with six lawmakers in a good atmosphere and would resolve their issues.

“Some individuals wanted to create more differences and wanted us to react on each other, but Alhamdulillah we all have shown great responsibility and respect to each other,” he said.

He further said that BAP is the most democratic party and despite differences, they would resolve the issues after a thorough debate.

In another development earlier in the day, the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has announced to organise intra-party elections at the earliest after Jamal Kamal Khan stepped down as the president.

The ruling political party summoned a session of BAP divisional organisers, district presidents and general secretaries on October 12.

Read More: BALOCHISTAN CM JAM KAMAL REFUTES REPORTS OF HIS RESIGNATION

The central leaders of BAP reviewed the political situation after the resignation of Jam Kamal Khan from the presidency after the emergence of differences of the parliamentary groups of the political party in a session today.

BAP Secretary-General Senator Manzoor Kakar said that the schedule of intra-party elections will be announced on October 12. He said that BAP has taken a decision for holding its intra-party elections.

