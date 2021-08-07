Over dozen Balochistan leaders to join PPP tomorrow

KARACHI: Over a dozen of top Balochistan leaders including former Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri and ex-PML-N chief in the province Abdul Qadir Baloch will announce to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the presence of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be addressing a public gathering in Quetta on Sunday (tomorrow), where top political leaders will make an announcement to join PPP.

Those who would be joining PPP included Sanaullah Zehri, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Younus Changezi, Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani, Kishwar Ahmed Jattak, Sardar Changez Sasoli, Imran Bangalzai, Mir Abdul Rehman Zehri, Nawab Sher Baz Nosherwani, Mir Irfan Kurd, Agha Irfan Karim Ahmed Zai, Mir Ghazi Khan Pindari, Syed Abbas Shah and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch on November 01 announced to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against the Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The only reason I have decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against Pakistan Army,” he said while terming the act as unacceptable for him.

Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Zehri in November 2020 also announced to quit the PML-N and threw a challenge towards his former party to win even a single seat from the province without their support.

Nawab Sanaullah Zehri had also announced to form a new party along with his other political associates.