Balochistan LG elections on reserve seats to be held on Dec 14

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to organise local government (LG) polls on reserve seats (women, labourers, farmers and minorities) in all union councils (UC), municipal corporation and municipal committees across 32 districts of Balochistan on December 14, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The election commission will organise LG polls on reserve seats across 32 districts except the districts of Quetta, Lasbela, Hub and Municipal Committee – Huramzai of Pishin district.

According to the schedule, nomination papers will be received from November 7 to 9 and initial list of the candidates will be issued on November 10.

The scrutiny process of the nomination papers will be conducted from November 11 to 14.

READ: ECP STAYS IMRAN KHAN’S VICTORY NOTIFICATION ON SIX NA SEATS



The candidates could file appeals against the acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers by the returning officers (RO) from November 15 to 17 The appellate authority will decide on the appeals by November 22.

The ECP will allot election symbols to the candidates and issue final list on November 25. The LG polls on reserve seats will be held on December 14.

In another statement, the commission also announced the election schedule for the remaining two districts of Balochistan including Lasbela and Hub.

READ: NA-95 MIANWALI: ECP DENOTIFIES IMRAN KHAN



The nomination papers will be conducted from November 1 to 4 and appeals will be filed from November 7 to 9, whereas, the appellate authority will take decisions by November 12.

The candidates will be allotted election symbols on November 16, whereas, the final list will also be issued on the same date.

The polling the two districts will be held on December 11. Moreover, the commission also announced the first phase of LG polls in municipal committee Huramzai – Pishin district.

Comments