Balochistan LG polls: Unofficial results show independents lead over 1100 seats

QUETTA: Independent candidates were leading local government (LG) elections held on Sunday in 32 districts of Balochistan after a period of nine years.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, independent candidates have won more than 1,145 seats in municipal corporations, municipal committees and union councils, followed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) winning around 130 seats and the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) securing 72 seats.

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party bagged 65 seats, National Party 38, Pakistan Peoples Party 35, and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) 20, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 10 and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was leading on six seats.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the local government election in Balochistan has strengthened democracy.

With LG elections in Balochistan, democracy stands strengthened. People’s active participation in polls shows their trust in state institutions to provide security & ensure smooth conduct of polls. I admire law enforcement agencies for their role. Pakistan Zindabad — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 29, 2022

The prime minister lauded the role of law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace during the polls.

Polling for local government elections in the 4,456 urban and rural wards of Balochistan’s 32 districts ended at 5pm amid reports of sporadic violence.

One person was killed and over 30 injured in grenade attacks, firing and clashes between rival groups in different areas of the province. Polling had to be suspended at some stations.

As many as 23,835 candidates were in the run of contesting election on 6,259 wards. However, 1,584 candidates were already elected unopposed on general seats, and the election was conducted on the remaining 4,456 wards.

3,552,398 voters were registered for LG polls, whereas 5,226 polling stations, including 576 for men and 562 for women, were established for the Balochistan LG polls.

Tight security measures to avoid any kind of untoward incident during the elections across the province.

Comments