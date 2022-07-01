Balochistan LG polls: Re-polling in 8 districts tomorrow

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the re-polling of LG polls in 8 districts of Balochistan including Sibbi and Ziarat on July 2, 2022, ARY News reported.

According to details, the re-polling in districts of Balochistan will be held on July 2. The control room for the re-polling would be established until July 3, an ECP spokesperson said.

The re-polling will be held in 8 districts including Dakki, Qila Abdullah, Ziarat, Loralai, Panjgor, Sibbi, Noshki and Kech. Polling will continue uninterrupted from 8 am to 5 pm. Re-elections will be held on July 2 in 13 wards of these districts, the notification read.

The local body elections were postponed in the aforementioned districts on May 29, 2022, due to law and order and other incidents.

In the LG polls in Baloschistan, held on May 29, independent candidates swept the polls with over 1,145 seats in municipal corporations, municipal committees and union councils. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) was the biggest party with 130 seats and the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) secured 72 seats only.

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party bagged 65 seats, National Party 38, Pakistan Peoples Party 35, and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) 20, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 10 and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) got six seats.

3,552,398 voters were registered for LG polls, whereas 5,226 polling stations, including 576 for men and 562 for women, were established for the Balochistan LG polls.

