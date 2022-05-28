Balochistan LG polls to be held today

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will organise local government (LG) polls in 32 out of 34 districts of Balochistan today, ARY News reported.

All arrangements have been completed for organising the LG polls in 32 districts of Balochistan. The voting process will be continued uninterrupted from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Overall 3,552,398 registered voters will take part in the polls while 5,226 polling stations including 576 for men and 562 for women are established for the Balochistan LG polls.

1974 polling statements are declared sensitive and 2034 are highly sensitive. The voting process will be monitored by the special secretary from the EC Balochistan office.

The chief election commissioner said that any kind of interference in the polling will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the violators.

Comments