Balochistan LG polls: Unofficial results start pouring in as vote count continues

QUETTA: Unofficial results have started pouring in from various constituencies after polling for Balochistan local government (LG) elections in 32 districts ended, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the polling time has concluded at 5:00 pm today for the Balochistan LG polls held in 32 out of 34 districts amid tight security measures.

Jamhoori Watan Party’s candidate was leading with 41 votes in Dera Bugti’s UC 13 Ward No. 5. Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s candidate was leading with 47 votes in Chaman’s Ward No. 31, followed by JUI’s candidate.

Jamhoori Watan Party candidate lead Dera Bugti’s Ward No.8 with 354 votes, followed by an independent candidate with 106 votes. Balochistan Awami Party’s ahead with 362 votes in Jaffarabad’s Ward No. 4, whereas the Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate is second with 72 votes.

Balochistan National Party (Mengal) candidate Abdullah Faiz Sajid is leading with 11 votes in Gwadar’s Eidgah Ward No. 23, with Haq Do Tehreek candidate at second place with eight votes. Meanwhile, an Independent candidate won from Kohlu Tehsil Mawand UC 12 Ward No. 2 with 71 votes.

3,552,398 voters were registered for LG polls, whereas, 5,226 polling stations including 576 for men and 562 for women were established for the Balochistan LG polls.

1974 polling statements are declared sensitive and 2034 are highly sensitive. The voting process was monitored by the special secretary from the EC Balochistan office.

Tight security measures have been taken to avoid any kind of untoward incident during the elections across the province.

