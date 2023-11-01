Balochistan Minister says 100 illegal immigrants detained

QUETTA: Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that the time has come for crackdown against illegal immigrants, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference alongside with Commissioner Quetta, Achakzai said that action will be taken against illegal immigrants who failed to get benefit of the deadline for exit announced by the government.

Caretaker minister said that those providing shelter and offering houses on rent to illegal immigrants will also face legal action.

“All concerned agencies will act against foreign nationals from today”.

“Pakistan was become paradise for illegally staying immigrants, some of which were involved in terrorism acts,” minister said.

“We have detained 100 people so far, some mafias and vested interests trying to get benefit of the situation,” he said. “They are being issued warning that don’t take a step that becomes harmful for them,” minister said. “Those purchasing properties, will also face the legal action,” he said.

“The arrested immigrants are being sent to their country immediately,” he clarified.

The minister earlier said that the government would take indiscriminate action against all illegal immigrants on the expiry of deadline of October 31.

Commissioner Quetta informed the media that the Haji Camp of Quetta has been made holding centre. Those not going to holding centres being arrested, he said.

“A database of illegal immigrants has been compiled with assistance from NADRA and the FIA,” he said. “Around 30,000 to 35,000 persons have voluntarily left,” Commissioner Quetta said.

Millions of Afghans crossed the border during decades of conflict, making Pakistan the host of one of the world’s largest refugee populations.