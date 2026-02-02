Balochistan operations: Security forces 'eliminate' 22 more terrorists

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan security forces ‘eliminated’ 22 more terrorists during ongoing robust operations in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday, citing security sources.

Security sources said during a follow-up operation last night, terrorists affiliated with the Fitna al-Hindustan group were neutralised. Over the past three days, a total of 177 terrorists have been killed.

Security sources said cordon-and-search operations are ongoing against Fitna al-Hindustan militants and their facilitators across the province.

Further casualties and losses among terrorists and their supporters are being reported as operations continue.

A major wave of coordinated terrorist attacks struck multiple districts of Balochistan — including Quetta, Gwadar, Mastung, Noshki, Dalbandin, Kharan and Pasni — involving gunmen and suicide bombers.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said Pakistan security forces eliminated 145 terrorists following attacks in the province on Saturday.

Addressing a press in Quetta, Bugti said intelligence reports had indicated preparations for such attacks. He stated that security forces responded with bravery and killed 145 terrorists during the operations.

Bugti said the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of those who were martyred and shares their grief equally. He said the welfare and upbringing of the martyrs’ children is the responsibility of the government.

The chief minister said terrorists killed five women and three children in Gwadar, calling it a brutal act against innocent civilians. He added that those who cannot even cross a single union council are attempting to destabilise Pakistan at the behest of India.