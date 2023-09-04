Balochistan parties discuss alliance, seat adjustment in election

QUETTA: Balochistan political parties have initiated contacts for electoral alliances and strategies ahead of the general elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

The committees of various political parties in the province have co moved ahead and holding contacts and meetings. The National Party’s negotiating team has held meetings with Balochistan National Party-Mengal and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal, sources said.

The parties have exchanged proposals with regard to electoral alliances and seat adjustments in the province in general election.

“The National Party intending to gather all component parties of PDM for a joint election strategy in Balochistan,” sources shared.

“The National Party has recently discussed seat adjustment proposals with BNP-Mengal in the election,” sources said.

Earlier, a team of the National Party had also held a meeting with the negotiating committee of the JUI-F, according to sources.